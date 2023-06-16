Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CEO Sells $960,890.88 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CEO Mark J. Foley sold 31,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $960,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,400,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of RVNC opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.84.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revance Therapeutics Company Profile
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
Featured Articles
