Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Up 38.5% in May

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling at Revelation Biosciences
In related news, Director George F. Tidmarsh bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revelation Biosciences Price Performance
Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Revelation Biosciences
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revelation Biosciences (REVB)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.