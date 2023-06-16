Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Up 38.5% in May

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revelation Biosciences

In related news, Director George F. Tidmarsh bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

Revelation Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 266,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,876. Revelation Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Revelation Biosciences will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revelation Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.