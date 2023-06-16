Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

REXR opened at $53.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

