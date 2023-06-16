RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its position in shares of RF Acquisition by 30.0% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,950,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 450,100 shares during the period.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ RFACR remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,481. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. RF Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

