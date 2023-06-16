Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Trading Up 3.5 %
RCKTF traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.87.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rock Tech Lithium (RCKTF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.