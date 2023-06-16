Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Up 3.5 %

RCKTF traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.87.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.