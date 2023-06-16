Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 158,928 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,928 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $109,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

