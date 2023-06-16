Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,753 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of TotalEnergies worth $148,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 690,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.1 %

TTE opened at $58.73 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

