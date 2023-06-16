Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,160,940 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,160,940 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Medtronic worth $52,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

