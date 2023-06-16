Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 636,695 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,695 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of Globe Life worth $67,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $108.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.75 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

