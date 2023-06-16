Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 684,730 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,730 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Centene worth $90,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,792,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $66.12 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

