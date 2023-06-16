Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 755,988 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755,988 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $82,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

