Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.76.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

