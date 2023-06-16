Rudolph V. Renda Purchases 4,888 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda acquired 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,405.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,532,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,414.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Southland Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLND traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 351,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $11.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Southland in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southland
About Southland
Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southland (SLND)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.