Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

RSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $75,650.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $75,650.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $65,599.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 665,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,174.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,122 shares of company stock valued at $632,041. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,059,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 299,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 365,981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 848,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

RSI stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $705.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $162.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

