Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $361,073,453.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,145,621 shares in the company, valued at $180,127,232.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $361,073,453.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,127,232.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,270,921 shares of company stock worth $402,705,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAN. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.