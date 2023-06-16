Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 645,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. 406,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,094. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $108.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Further Reading

