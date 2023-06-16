Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Update

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ryvyl Stock Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:RVYL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 163,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,817. Ryvyl has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.90.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 225.08% and a negative net margin of 72.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryvyl will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ryvyl in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $48,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

