Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Update

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Ryvyl Stock Down 7.2 %
NASDAQ:RVYL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 163,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,817. Ryvyl has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.90.
Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 225.08% and a negative net margin of 72.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryvyl will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $48,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ryvyl Company Profile
GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryvyl (RVYL)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.