S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 389,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

S4 Capital Price Performance

Shares of S4 Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 91,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCPPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 170 ($2.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 284 ($3.55) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.38) in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.