Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2) Insider Buys A$80,921.94 in Stock

Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SB2 – Get Rating) insider Robert Salter purchased 122,609 shares of Salter Brothers Emerging Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.66 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,921.94 ($54,676.99).
Robert Salter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Robert Salter 10,000 shares of Salter Brothers Emerging Companies stock.
Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Stock Performance
About Salter Brothers Emerging Companies
Featured Articles
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salter Brothers Emerging Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.