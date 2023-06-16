Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.13.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of adidas stock opened at $95.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. adidas has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $95.87.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Equities analysts predict that adidas will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 356.9% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 1st quarter valued at $7,187,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in adidas by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

