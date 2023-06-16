Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.71.

TSE SAP opened at C$30.66 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$26.80 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

