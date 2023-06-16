Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $23.21 on Monday. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.