Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $305.20 and last traded at $305.20. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.29.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Down 2.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.75.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. The firm offers a broad portfolio of products that focuses on all steps in the manufacture of a biopharmaceutical, as well as in process development as prerequisite procedures.
