SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other SB Financial Group news, Director Timothy L. Claxton bought 3,000 shares of SB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,267 shares of company stock worth $67,460. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SB Financial Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.81.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

