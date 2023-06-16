Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,463 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.