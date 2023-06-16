Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,708,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after buying an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after buying an additional 1,521,559 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period.

SCHE traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,656. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

