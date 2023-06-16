Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

