SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the May 15th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.87% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciSparc stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. SciSparc has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

