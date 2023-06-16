Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 9,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Stock Up 13.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and health and beauty care products. It operates through the Household Products and Health and Beauty Care Products segments. The Household Products segment includes Scott’s Liquid Gold Wood Care, Scott’s Liquid Gold Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet, and BIZ.

