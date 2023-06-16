Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Scully Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SRL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 13,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.83.
Scully Royalty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th.
Scully Royalty Company Profile
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
