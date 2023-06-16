Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Scully Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 13,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Scully Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 52.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Scully Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 45,776 shares during the period. 39.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

