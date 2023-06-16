Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Update

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,173,800 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the May 15th total of 27,745,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 869.6 days.
Seatrium Trading Down 1.2 %
Seatrium stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,008. Seatrium has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.
About Seatrium
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seatrium (SMBMF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Seatrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seatrium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.