Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Update

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,173,800 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the May 15th total of 27,745,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 869.6 days.

Seatrium Trading Down 1.2 %

Seatrium stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,008. Seatrium has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

About Seatrium

Seatrium Limited provides offshore and marine engineering solutions. It operates through two segments: Rigs & Floaters, Repairs & Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialised Shipbuilding; and Ship Chartering. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

