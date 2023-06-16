Secret (SIE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,216.27

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Secret has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $9.34 million and $1,216.27 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00107435 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00053373 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033262 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017279 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00303817 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $348.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

