SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered SEGRO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.57) to GBX 975 ($12.20) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($12.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($13.01) to GBX 1,100 ($13.76) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $993.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $13.40.

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

