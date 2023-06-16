Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Shares Down 0.6%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.78. 23,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 35,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Seiko Epson Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

