Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in May

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Sernova Price Performance
SEOVF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 5,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,634. The company has a market capitalization of $200.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.31. Sernova has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.
Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Sernova
Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.
