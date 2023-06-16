Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in May

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 969,400 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 754,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences stock remained flat at C$3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.73. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$6.00.

About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company offers JS001, a recombinant humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody under the trade name of TUOYI for the indication of melanoma, mucosal melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, non-small cell lung carcinoma, triple negative breast carcinoma, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

