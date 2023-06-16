Shearwater Capital LLC Buys 3,180 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 259,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 127,710 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DISV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 291,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.