Shearwater Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Shearwater Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,140,000 after buying an additional 821,851 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,811 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,141,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,487,000 after purchasing an additional 398,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,628,000 after purchasing an additional 391,601 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,289. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

