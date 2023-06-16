Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,766,000 after buying an additional 233,228 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,983 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $43.72.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.