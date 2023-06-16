Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.51 Million Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,135 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.16% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

