Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $3.87 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $179.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.15 and its 200-day moving average is $180.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.