Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $4.86 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 112,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

