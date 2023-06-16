Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $18.74 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

