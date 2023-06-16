Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 642.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336,122 shares during the quarter. ImmunityBio comprises 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.35% of ImmunityBio worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ImmunityBio by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk purchased 71,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk acquired 71,915 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,766.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Owen Brennan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 77.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBRX opened at $2.79 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

