Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Dominion Energy
In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Dominion Energy Price Performance
D stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dominion Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dominion Energy (D)
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
- AI Sleeper-Play Confluent Is Ready To Rocket Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.