Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dominion Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

D stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

