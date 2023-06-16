Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 140 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $574.37 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $576.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.45 and a 200 day moving average of $448.81. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

