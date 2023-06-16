Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,595 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in MYR Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MYR Group

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,452,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,452,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,073,366.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,860.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,071 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYR Group Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYRG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

MYRG stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $140.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.