Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.1 %

SHEL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.59. 759,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,748. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.