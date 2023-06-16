Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) & Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCSW) Head to Head Comparison

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCSW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Heart Test Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $489.73 million 22.01 $216.00 million $6.34 46.46 Heart Test Laboratories $9,299.00 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 1 2 6 0 2.56 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shockwave Medical and Heart Test Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $273.78, indicating a potential downside of 6.66%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than Heart Test Laboratories.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical 43.18% 55.22% 41.44% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Heart Test Laboratories on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels. It also provides product for the treatment of coronary artery disease, such as C2 IVL catheter and C2+IVL catheter that are two-emitter catheters for use in IVL system. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

