Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 193.25 ($2.42).

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 206.51 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 224.36 ($2.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

